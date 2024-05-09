John J. Ford, 70

John J. “Fordy” Ford, age 70, a lifelong Quincy resident, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with cancer.

John was born in Quincy, to the late George L. and Mary A. (Costigan) Ford. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1973, a lover of all sports, where he especially excelled in football.

Working alongside his father and uncle, John was employed as a glazier for the Glaziers and Glassworkers Local 1044 for thirty-five years, retiring eleven years ago.

John was a volunteer and coached the Quincy Point Panthers in Quincy Youth Football for sixteen years. In 2022, he was awarded the Pigskin Gala Football Man of the Year.

A motorcycle enthusiast, Fordy enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson alongside his daughter, and watching the Red Sox with his son. He was an avid golfer and cherished his Thursday Night Golf League “Fake It Through Fridays.” John fondly remembered his favorite golf trip to Pebble Beach with his brothers.

Most of all, John was well-known for his lifelong passion and the lasting friendships made while helping others as the founder and president of the South Shore Children’s Fund for the past forty years. For many years, John organized charitable events, such as JT’s Tee Off Tournament and JT’s Thunder Motorcycle Run, named after his son, John Thomas, who is mentally and physically challenged. Proceeds from the tournament and run benefited local organizations, charities, schools, and individual children. John cherished playing the part of Santa’s helper for the MA Dept of Children & Family Services’ holiday party for many years.

Beloved husband for forty-five years of Deborah L. “Debby” (Leahy) Ford.

Devoted father of JoAnna E. Ford and John Thomas “JT” Ford, both of Quincy.

One of six siblings, Fordy was the loving brother of Patricia Boucher and her husband John, George Ford and his wife Tricia, all of Weymouth, Thomas Ford and his wife Jane of Quincy, Mary Ford-Clark and her husband James, and Michael Ford and his wife Kim, all of Braintree. A loving brother-in-law to the late James Leahy and his surviving wife Sharon of Watsonville, Calif., and Robert and Patti Leahy of Wrentham. Best friend of Michael McLean of Hanover.

John is also survived by many nieces, nephews, their families, and countless friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, May 14, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, on Monday, May 13, from 4 – 7 p.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in John’s memory may be made to John T. Ford 2017 Supplemental Needs Trust, c/o 68 Baxter Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169.

To leave the Ford’s a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.