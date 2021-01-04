John J. Gulizia of Quincy died December 28, 2020.

John was born and raised in the North End of Boston and lived in New York for a time before settling in Quincy. He was married to his wife for 77 years and adored spending time with family and friends. He loved music, traveling, and watching sports, particularly boxing and horse racing.

He was a proud United States Army Veteran and served during WWII and earned a Bronze Star and Silver Metal. John worked as a garment presser for Donnelley Sports Wear.

He was a joker who could always make you laugh and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband of 77 years to Juanita Gulizia. Loving father of Patricia Swanson of Quincy and Anthony Gulizia of Quincy. Brother of the late Sal Gulizia, Louis Gulizia, Mary Souza, and Josephine Matroni. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 5-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences can also be sent to pattygulizia@hotmail.com.