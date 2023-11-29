John J. Holleran, 72

John James Holleran of Sharon, Mass. passed away at his home on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the age of 72.

He was born the second oldest of seven children to Catherine (O’Hara) and Bernard Holleran on September 13, 1951 in Boston and raised in Quincy. John was an exceptional three-sport athlete at North Quincy High School, where he earned the prestigious Walter “Cap” Bryan Trophy in 1969. Four years later, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history from Boston State College.

John worked for a decade as a substitute teacher at the Lee School in Boston. He eventually took a custodial position at the St. Mary of the Hills School, where he served the administrators, teachers, and students for nearly 20 years before retiring in 2016. John also worked part-time at the Temple of Israel in Sharon.

John was blessed with a large and loving Irish Catholic family. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family, especially his children. John enjoyed coffee and dessert with his sisters, home improvement projects with his brothers, and maintaining the grill at pool parties. He found great enjoyment through watching all generations of his family play sports.

When he wasn’t on the sidelines or in the stands, John would follow the Boston professional sports teams by watching them on television or reading daily coverage in the Boston Globe. He was particularly fond of the Celtics, especially the original Big Three.

John was a gentle giant that would give you the shirt off his back. His compassion for those that suffered, support for those closest to him and empathetic nature made him the amazing patriarch he was. He will be dearly missed by those who loved him and his legacy will live on thru the values he forever instilled in his boys.

Devoted father to Christopher O. Holleran and his wife Samantha of Sudbury, John P. Holleran and his wife Andrea of Somerset, and Daniel J. Holleran and his wife Katherine of Providence, R.I. Loving brother to Catherine Hurley and her husband Brian of Milton, Joan Giblin and her husband Gerald of Braintree, Bernard Holleran and his wife Bonnie of Quincy, Michael Holleran and his wife Sherri of Wrentham, James Holleran and his wife Elizabeth of Easton, and Mary Brooks and her husband Thomas of Weymouth. Cherished grandfather of Grayson Holleran of Sudbury and Ainsley Holleran of Somerset. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Helen Reed, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during visiting hours on Monday, December 4, 2023 from 4-7pm at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St, Quincy, MA. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15am on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 prior to the Funeral Mass at 10am in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy. Burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.