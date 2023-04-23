John J. “Jack” Lydon, Jr., 82, a respected, long-time city councillor and funeral director who tirelessly served his constituents as well as countless families during their time of greatest need as president of the former Lydon Funeral Home, died in the early morning hours of April 21, 2023 surrounded by the love, comfort and care of his family and the angels. He goes to join his beloved late wife Diane and their late son, David.

Most recently of Weymouth, he is formerly of Milton and Quincy.

Cherished father of Janet M. Lydon of Milton and her husband John Cavendish, Carol Lydon of Dorchester and her husband Richard Weidmann, Michelle Lydon of Quincy and her husband, Quincy City Councillor Chuck Phelan, Jr. Papa of John, Paul, Kristen, Roberta, Charles, Adam and Katie. Great Grandfather of Carter, Tighe, Penny and Leigh.

Jack was born in Dorchester, the proud son of an Irish immigrant from Galway, and wore his heritage proudly on his sleeve. Jack met Diane, the love of his life, at Gate of Heaven High School and the rest was history. Jack came from humble beginnings and worked 2 to 3 jobs at any given time to provide for his family. The Lydon Family moved to Quincy and Jack established Lydon Funeral Home in Wollaston where he cared for all regardless of their circumstances. He was the Ward 3 Quincy City Councillor for many years and served as council president. He was a Past Grand Knight of the North Quincy Knights of Columbus. Jack was highly involved in the Asian Community and received the Vision Award from QARI.

Jack’s love for his family eclipsed all his business and political achievements. The family summered at Bear Island, Lake Winnipesaukee where Jack taught the children and grandchildren how to water-ski, chop wood, use an outhouse and grill. He traveled the world with his wife even visiting his favorite place China three times but some of his fondest travel memories were made in Tortolla, BVI where Jack became “one of the locals” after returning year after year.

Most of all Jack was a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather, teaching his family how to be good human beings.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday April 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 E. 4th St, South Boston. Burial to follow with his wife and son at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers or donations and in honor of Jack, please give someone a hug. For more information or to leave condolence messages for the family please visit HamelLydon.com