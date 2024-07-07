John J. ‘Jay’ O’Neil Jr., 70

John J. “Jay” O’Neil Jr., of Weymouth, formerly of Milton, Dorchester and Quincy died peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2024 at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston surrounded by his loving family. He was 70 years old.

Jay was the oldest of seven siblings. He was born in Boston on December 23, 1953 and was the son of the late John J. ” Dapper” and Margaret M. “Peggy” (Morgan) O’Neil.

Jay was raised in Dorchester and Quincy where he attended local schools. Jay owned and operated University Glass Company in Medford during his younger years. Most recently Jay was employed at Shaw’s Supermarket of Weymouth in the meat department. He appreciated his work there and the relationships he built throughout the years.

Jay loved the ocean. He enjoyed swimming, fishing, and lobstering at the family’s famous (purple) cottage down the Neck. He also enjoyed playing softball, flag football in the Dorchester men’s league with his childhood friends. His team was proudly sponsored by 1310 Lounge, the family owned business. He coached his sisters and their friends in the old Houghs Neck Women’s Softball League in the 80’s. Jay was also an umpire for the league. He was the past president and a member of the Harvey’s Saltwater Fishing Club in Houghs Neck.He participated in bike week in Daytona Beach, FL and Laconia, NH. Jay loved all cars but preferred his Cadillacs. Jay was a friendly, fun loving guy. He will be missed by those who knew him.

Let’s not cry because Jay is gone…Let’s smile because we had him.

He was the loving father of John J. “Jay” O’Neil III and his partner Allison Prince of Weymouth, Jaclyn M. O’Neil and her partner Thomas Russell of South Boston and the late Jayme J. O’Neil of Quincy.He was a proud new Grandpa to Addilyn Tracy O’Neil of Weymouth. He leaves behind his beloved long time partner Cheryl Farrell of Weymouth and their canine companion Maggie. He was the dear brother of Caron O’Neil, and her partner Susan O’Malley of Weymouth, Deborah O’Neil and her late husband John Rice of Fla, Darren O’Neil and his wife Debra of Scituate, Peggy O. Simone and her husband Richard of Quincy, Lianne McGarry and her husband Kevin of Weymouth, the late Tracy O’Neil Campbell and surviving husband Paul of Weymouth, and Teresa O’Leary of Quincy. Jay is also survived by his former wife Laura Pumphret O’Neil of Weymouth. Jay was the uncle of nine nieces and nephews that he adored. Along with many cousins and his extended family Patricia Lynch of Dorchester. He will be sadly missed by all.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours of Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2024, prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Houghs Neck, Quincy at 10:30 a.m.

Services will conclude with the interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Please consider sending a donation in Jay’s name to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135-2066.

See www.Keohane.com for flowers, online condolences and directions.