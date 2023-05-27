John J. Joyce, 83

John J. (Johnny) Joyce, a longtime resident of Hough’s Neck, Quincy, MA., originally from Pouleywerrin Lettermore, County Galway, Ireland. John died unexpectedly May 23, 2023 with his family by his side. He was 83.

He is the beloved husband of 59 years to Nora (Cloonan) Joyce of Quincy, MA. Cherished father of Mary MacLean and her husband Mark of Quincy, Coleman Joyce and his wife Julie of Hanover, Nora Salaris and her partner Ken Flagg of Quincy, Sarah Joyce of Quincy, and Eileen Malvesti and her husband Nick of Quincy. Brother of Sarah Dempsey and her late husband Danny, Bridget Cloonan and her husband Martin all of Quincy, the late Coleman Joyce of Milton, Maire Joyce of Quincy, Nora Podesta and her husband Ralph of Ca. and Michael Joyce of Galway, Ireland. Brother-in-law to Mary Joyce of Milton and Maureen Joyce of Galway, Ireland. Devoted Dado to Anthony Salaris and his wife Caitlin Ann, Caitlin Salaris, Coleman Joyce, Erin Joyce, John Thomas Malvesti and May Malvesti. John is survived by many nieces and nephews in both the United States and Ireland.

John emigrated to America as a young man and worked as a laborer for many years. He attended classes at the Quincy Vocational Technical school. His interests were drafting, welding, electrical and autobody. He was a member of Laborer’s Local 22, in Boston. He worked for Turner Construction as a Labor Foreman for many years. He was involved in many Boston area projects including Logan Airport, John Hancock Tower, Prudential Tower, the former Polaroid building, the Boston Globe and Station Landing.

John could only be described as a true gentleman. He was an amazing dancer and was often found dancing with his beloved wife at Irish social events. He was well known for his sense of humor and storytelling. John was dedicated to his faith and attended mass every day with Nora. His friends and family could always count on John to provide support and friendship.

He was a devoted father and grandfather who worked tirelessly to provide for his family. It gave him great joy when the family gathered for cookouts and activities around his pool. He was always proud of his 10’ Christmas trees and twinkling Christmas lights. His family could always count on him to tinker, repair, or build whatever they needed.

Johnny will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, May 31 from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Thursday, June 1, prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Donations in memory of John may be made to the AFM – Acute Flaccid Myelitis Association, 3950 Hillcrest Lane, Sacramento, CA 95821 or to the Leukemia Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.