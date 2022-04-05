John J. Keeley, 85

John J. “Jack” Keeley, 85, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born in Boston, to the late Thomas G. and Mary E. (Conroy) Keeley. He was raised and educated in Dorchester and had lived in Quincy for fifty years.

Beloved husband for forty-seven years to the late Carol A. (Greenleaf) Keeley.

Loving father of Karen Keeley of Quincy, John M. Keeley and his wife Patricia, Maureen Rego and her husband Christopher, Kelly Beatty and her husband David, and Marybeth Nichols, all of Weymouth.

Devoted Papa of Kathleen, Patricia, Timothy, Victoria, Keeley, Megan, Kaelan, Shannon, Jack, and Ben.

John was predeceased by his sister Claire M. Cronin and brother Thomas G. Keeley. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

John was a sales engineer with Burndy Corporation in Manchester, N.H. for thirty-seven years.

A man of strong faith, John was a parishioner at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, and previously at the former Saint Boniface Parish in Quincy.

John enjoyed cooking, spending time with family and friends and was proud of his Irish heritage.

Most of all, he was dedicated to his family, friends and especially proud of his cherished grandchildren, supporting all their activities and accomplishments. John will be greatly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. John was known to many as “Bunky”.

At the request of the family, funeral services and interment were private.

For those who wish, donations in John’s memory may be made to Father Bill’s & MainSpring, 430 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.