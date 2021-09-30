John J. Morrissey, Sr., 95, of Quincy, died at home surrounded by his family on September 28, 2021.

The beloved husband of the late Margaret M. (Shea) Morrissey. Loving father of Margaret McKenna and her husband John of Quincy, John J. Morrissey, Jr. and his wife Laurie of Raynham, Vincent D. Morrissey and his wife Melissa of Braintree, Charles L. Morrissey and his wife Kimberly of Pembroke and Julie A. Greene and her husband John of Weymouth. Brother of Sr. Mildred Morrissey, FMM of Providence, RI, Marie Malloy of Yarmouth, Daniel Morrissey of Brockton and the late Sylvia Yunits, Anne and David Morrissey. Mr. Morrissey is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He had a very special place in his heart for his companion, Skittles his cat.

John grew up in Dorchester, St. Mark’s Parish area. He graduated from Boston Latin School and entered into the US Army in 1943. He proudly served his country during WWII.

After his military career, he enrolled at Boston College and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1955. John worked as a social worker for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and achieved the position of director in the Department of Transitional Assistance.

A devout Catholic, John was a member of the Holy Name Society. He had a passion for trains, he enjoyed building models and set up his basement to fit an entire train set. John was an avid Patriots fan, he also enjoyed watching golf. He enjoyed traveling and drove across this country many times.

The fabric of his life was his family. He loved to play with all his grandchildren, they were what gave his life meaning. John will be remembered as a true gentleman who cherished his family. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew him.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 5-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

Donations in memory of John may be made to Hospice of South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 92370.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.