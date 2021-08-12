John J. Russell, 92

John Joseph Russell, 92, of Quincy, died on August 11, 2021 at the Veterans Hospital in Brockton.

He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret M. (Davis) Russell. Father of the late John J. Russell. Brother of Annie Murphy and her late husband James of Milton. Uncle of Michael Murphy, Barbara Murphy, Paul and Brian Murphy and the late Sean Murphy. He also leaves many cousins in Ireland.

John came over from County Cork, Ireland in 1949 and entered into the United States Army where he served for two years. After his military service John began working as a plasterer for Local 534.

John had a passion for soccer and his favorite team was Manchester United. He was a humble man with a giving heart and a strong work ethic. He will be remembered as a true gentleman who enjoyed being around his family and always proud of his Irish heritage.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday morning from 8:30-10 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

