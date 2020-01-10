John J. Squires

John J. “Jack” Squires of Squantum, originally Dorchester, died January 8, 2020.

Jack loved his family, including his many cats. He loved to spend time down the Cape, up at Annisquam and in Squantum on the water. He enjoyed watching the Red Sox, playing cards, and was an avid reader. Jack graduated from Boston State College and proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from the Boston Police Department where he worked as a firearms instructor. Jack will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband of the late Ilene R. (Joyce) Squires. Devoted father of Rachel M. Bloom and her husband Brian, Deborah A. Squires, and Rebecca M. Squires McCulley and her husband Chris, all of Squantum. Loving brother of Richard Squires of Pembroke and the late Elizabeth Stella. Cherished grandad of Miranda, Erin, Emily, and Zoey. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jack may be made to Quincy Animal Shelter, PO Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269.