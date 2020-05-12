John J. Sullivan, 90

John J. Sullivan, age 90, of Norwell, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Royal Norwell Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born, raised, and educated in Boston, John was a graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School, Class of 1945. He had lived in Quincy for five years, previously in Connecticut for over fifty years.

John was a proud Korean War veteran having served in the United States Army. He was a former member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He worked as a supervisor for the Stop and Shop Company for thirty-seven years, mainly in Connecticut stores.

Beloved son of the late Cornelius and Anna (Blondiet) Sullivan. One of eight siblings, he is survived by Rita M. Stamper of Quincy, and was predeceased by Cornelius Sullivan, Anna Sullivan, Charles Sullivan, Helen Shalkauskas, Theresa Sullivan and Walter Sullivan. Also survived by eight nieces, three nephews, and many grandnieces and grandnephews.

In light of current events, Mr. Sullivan’s interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne took place privately.

For those who wish, donations in John’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy.