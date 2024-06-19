John J. Whalen, 88

John Joseph Whalen, of Squantum, died peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at the Royal Health Nursing Home in Braintree. He was 88.

John was born in Boston on April 2, 1936, and was the son of the late Martin Joseph and Mary (Doyle) Whalen. He was raised in South Boston, attended local schools and graduated from Gate of Heaven High School. After graduating and marrying his loving wife, Virginia, John enlisted in the United States Army on October 4, 1955, serving proudly with the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged as a Disabled American Veteran on October 3, 1957 and returned to his loving family in South Boston. Following his time in the service, John earned his associate’s degree from The Insurance Institute.

John’s career was in the property and casualty insurance industry. He earned the respect and admiration of his colleagues for his business acumen. He was revered for his wit, charm, vitality, and boundless generosity to his friends and family. He was proud that he rose from being hired as a copy boy at Marsh & McLennan to retiring from the same company after 40 years of service as a Senior Vice President. He traveled the world for his company, but was always eager and happy to return to his family.

In a touching tribute written to John’s family by his colleague and friend of many years, Bob Gammons recalled that: “He was a dear friend and mentor for over 40 years. He always made me laugh. When talking about John with others I always say he is one of the funniest persons I ever knew who never told a joke. He would just tell me how he got to work or about many of his business trips and I couldn’t help but laugh. He was highly respected and admired by anyone that knew him in the insurance industry both here in the States and overseas. He was the best property insurance guru in all of Marsh & McLennan and frequently called upon by others for his advice and counsel. Tough but very knowledgeable and fair. Not bad for a kid who started in the mail room. John has a great sense of humor and knew and loved a great joke.”

His life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continues through his family. John will be missed by all the lives he touched.

John was the beloved husband of the late Virginia Marie (Doran) Whalen, who died in 2002. He was the devoted father of John J. “Jack” Whalen Jr. and his wife Paula of Dedham, Richard G. Whalen and his wife Holly of Randolph, James M. Whalen and his wife Sheila of Stoughton, and Judi A. Smith and her husband Brendan of Squantum. John was the loving grandfather of eleven and the loving great grandfather of three. He was the devoted brother of Helen Audette of Quincy, Florence Higgins of Cape Cod, Rita O’Connell of Weymouth, William Whalen of Georgia, the late Martin Whalen, the late Marie Bevacqua, and the late Lillian Smith. John is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, June 24, 2024, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m.

Services will conclude with interment and military honors in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in John’s name to: Virginia Marie Whalen Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O Judi Smith, 289 Bellevue Rd., Quincy, MA 02171.

