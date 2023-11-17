John ‘Jack’ W. Lydon III, 65

John “Jack” William Lydon III of Quincy passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer, on November 13, 2023, at the age of 65. Jack was the son of the late John W Lydon Jr. and Carol Anne Lydon (Moriarty). Jack was the beloved husband of Jaqueline “Jacqui” Adams Lydon. Loving father of Roxanne Ferrazzi (Lydon) and her husband Michael and their twin daughters, Olivia and Lexi Ferrazzi and new son Connor Ferrazzi of Weymouth, and Jonlyn Cunniff (Lydon) and her husband Paul of Quincy. Jack was the devoted brother of the Michael Lydon of Dorchester, the late Susan Lydon Morrell of Quincy, Kevin Lydon and his wife Anne of Mansfield, Maura Gallagher and her husband Jack of Weymouth, and Amy McDermott and her husband Chris of Squantum. Jack was the brother in law to Rick Adams and his wife Lisa of Boston and Lisa Adams of Quincy. Jack was also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Jack was a lifelong Quincy resident. He graduated in 1976 from North Quincy High School and proceeded on to Quincy Junior College. Directly from the classroom, he was offered a job working for the City of Quincy, which led to a 40 year career in the IT Department. Jack was a dedicated employee and was liked and admired by many.

He developed his love for the ocean and outdoors while growing up on Orchard Beach in Squantum. At a young age Jack became a Boy Scout and had the honor of becoming an Eagle Scout. Jack was an outdoorsman from hunting to fishing and everything in between. He would often get up and be on the water before sunrise and return home after dark. Over the years Jack’s many adventures led to life long friendships.

Above all else Jack was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. Loving husband of 35 years to his high school sweetheart Jacqui. Dedicated father to Roxanne and Jonlyn, Jack never missed a practice, game, or event for his “girly girls”. One of his greatest joys was becoming a papa to his granddaughters Olivia and Lexi and long awaited grandson Connor.

Jack was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours for Jack Friday, November 24th from 10-12 PM at the Hamel- Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy. A Tribute for Jack’s life immediately following at 1 PM at the Old Colony Yacht Club, 235 Victory Road, Dorchester, MA. For more information and online condolences please visit www.HamelLydon.com.

In lieu of Flowers: Please donate to Dana Farber Cancer Institute.