John K. Doherty, 72

John K. “Jack” Doherty, age 72, of North Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on December 19, 2020.

Jack leaves behind the love of his life Maria D’Innocenzo. Son of the late Edward and Marion Doherty. Loving brother of Nancy and the late Dennis Kilduff of Milton, Edward and Sheila Doherty of Hingham, Paul and Ann Doherty of Dunedin, FL, Tricia and Jack McCarthy of Marshfield, Elizabeth O’Brien of Weymouth, Barbara and Steve Canavan of Weymouth, and Tom Doherty of Buzzards Bay. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

After high school, Jack enlisted in the Unites States Marine Corps and bravely served his country in Vietnam. Not only was Jack a kind and gentle soul, but he was also generous to the extreme and willing to go above and beyond for anyone in need. He was a voracious reader and possessed an intellectual curiosity.

Visitation in the John J. O’Connor and Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.) DORCHESTER, Thursday morning from 9-10:30am followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Due to the ongoing health crisis, facemasks and proper social distancing will be required.

Interment with full military honors in Cedar Grove Cemetery.