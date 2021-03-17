John K. White, 63

John K. “Jackie” White, 63, of Allston, died March 15.

Born in Methuen, he was the third of nine children born to James C. White of Quincy and the late Dorothy J. (McLean) White.

Loving companion of Michelle Berntsen of Allston. Brother of the late James D. White, Sheri L. Sanfilippo of Everett, Richard B. White and Gary M. White, both of WV, Karen L. Miller of Everett, Susan L. Clifford and her husband John of Quincy, Julie L. Berry and her husband Eben of ME and the late Kimberly J. Meere. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and good friends.

Mr. White retired in 2020 as a supervisor with Watts Security of Somerville. He was a life-long fan of the Boston Red Sox fan and thoroughly enjoyed playing both chess and Risk.

His funeral services are private at the family’s request.

For more information and online condolences please visit hamellydon.com.