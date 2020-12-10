John Keane, 85

John “Jackie” Keane, 85, of Quincy, formerly of Co. Galway, Ireland, died peacefully on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Carney Hospital in Dorchester.

Born in Co. Galway, Ireland on October 4, 1935, he was raised in Leenane, Ireland and was the son of the late Thomas and Nora (Faherty) Keane. Jackie immigrated to the United States in 1959 and made Quincy his home. He worked as a laborer for Local 223 in Boston for most of his life, retiring in 1998. Jackie was a proud member of Local 223 for over 50 years.

In his spare time, Jackie enjoyed working his second job as a landscaper, watching the Red Sox and spending time with his grandchildren. Family was the most important part of Jackie’s life and nothing made him prouder than being a Papa. Jackie was always smiling, ready to lend a helping hand and had a big heart. His life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continues through his children and grandchildren. He will be missed by the many lives he touched.

Jackie was the beloved husband of the late Bridget (Folan) Keane, who died in 2001. The two shared many loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Mary Ellen Murray and her husband Stephen of Quincy and Sean T. Keane and his wife Kathie Anne of Quincy. Jackie was the cherished Papa of five grandchildren – Caroline, Courtney, Maeve, Jake and Bridget. He was the dear brother of Patrick Keane and his late wife Annie of Ireland, the late Martin Keane, the late Philip Keane, the late Thomas Keane and his surviving wife Ann of Quincy and the late Mary Healy. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Jackie’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at the Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jackie’s name may be sent to Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02171.

