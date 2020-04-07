John L. McDonough, of Quincy, passed away suddenly Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Beloved husband of Mary F. (McCarthy) McDonough. Cherished father of Patrick E. McDonough and his wife Kristin of Marshfield and the late Matthew J. McDonough. Adored Pa of Matthew Joseph, Joseph John and Seamus Patrick. Brother of Elizabeth DiGirolamo of Canton, Thomas McDonough of Scituate and the late Edward “Buddy” McDonough and Helen Twohig. John is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

John was retired from the MBTA and member of Machinists Local 264 and currently worked as a bartender at Darcy’s Pub in Quincy.

The Funeral Service and interment at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy will be private. Public Services will be held at a later date.

Donations in John’s memory may be made to the Matthew J. McDonough Scholarship Fund, c/o Stonehill College, 320 Washington Street, North Easton, MA 02357.

Please visit www.dolanfuneral.com to share a condolence with John’s family.