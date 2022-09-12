John M. Hoban, Jr., 67

John Michael Hoban, Jr., 67 of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, passed peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, he was raised in Dorchester and the son of the late John M. Hoban Sr. and Teruko Yakugawa. John attended local schools and graduated from Charlestown High School’s electrician program. John worked and retired as a construction laborer for the Laborers Union Local 22.

John was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. He skillfully repaired anything and everything. He enjoyed collecting antiques, and spending time with his grandchildren. To know him was to love him.

John was the beloved husband of the late Maureen Elizabeth (Murphy) Hoban, who passed February 27, 2020. The two were married since 1976. He was the devoted father of Jennifer Hoban and her husband Chris Tineo of Quincy, and Corinne White and her husband Tony of Braintree. John was the loving and proud grandfather of Christian and Julius Tineo, and Olivia and Alexandria “Lexi” White. He was the dear brother of Denise Hoban of Florida, and the late Timothy Hoban. John was a cherished uncle of Michael Scarbrough of Martha’s Vineyard, and a lifelong friend of Brian Coe and his wife Paula of Braintree, and Sue Bossi of Methuen. John is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Gregory Parish, Dorchester, at 10 a.m.

Services will conclude with interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.