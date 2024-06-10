John M. ‘Jack’ Spataro, 89

John M. “Jack” Spataro, age 89, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, June 8, 2024 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Jack was born in Boston and raised in Quincy.

Jack had a lifelong interest in fire service and enjoyed his friendship with members of the Quincy Fire Department, especially Engine 5 in West Quincy. He enjoyed woodworking and was also talented at painting, especially caricatures.

Beloved son of the late Matthew J. and Leah E. (Whelan) Spataro.

Dear brother of Janet D. Battista of Bangor, Maine, and her late husband Luigi.

Jack is also survived by three nieces, cousins, and extended family.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, June 12, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation at the church prior to the Mass from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Jack’s memory may be made to WORK Inc., Attn: Susan Buckley, 25 Beach Street, Dorchester, MA 02122 or United Cerebral Palsy of MetroBoston, 71 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA 02742.

The Spataro family would like to acknowledge Jack’s devoted caregivers for the compassionate and loving care provided to Jack over these many years.

