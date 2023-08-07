John M. Quinn Jr., a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully at home surrounded by his devoted family on Thursday August 3, 2023 after a short illness.

John was born in Quincy to the late John M. Quinn and Mary E. (Cullen) Quinn. He was a graduate of Quincy High School, class of 1952.

Upon graduating, John enlisted in the United States Marine Corp serving honorably. After his military service, he followed in his father’s footsteps and became a firefighter. He was stationed at Quincy Fire Department for 37 years.

He retired in 1991 and spent many years enjoying the things he loved: spending time with family, traveling to Montana, playing golf and meeting his friends at Raynham Park.

John was predeceased by his mother, father, brother Peter J. Quinn, and sister Dorothy Quinn. He is survived by his loving sisters Marianne Richard of Marshfield Hills and Patricia M Keeley of Butte, Montana, 10 nieces and nephews: Peter Quinn of Abington, Jacqueline Brett of Hanson, Michelle Garcia of Braintree, Katie Macrina of Braintree, Ellen Oh of Portland, OR, Beth Monroe of Missoula, MT, Maura Dunn of Seattle, WA, John Keeley of Butte, MT, Edward O’Donnell of Marshfield and Brian O’Donnell of Boston as well as many grand nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Keohane Funeral Home 785 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02170 on Wednesday August 9, 2023 from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Church, 85 Crescent Street, Quincy, MA 02169 on Thursday August 10, 2023 at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery.

For those who wish, donations can be made to: NVNA and Hospice, NVNA.org, 120 Longwater Dr. Norwell, MA 02061. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.