John McArdle, 79, of North Falmouth, passed away on June 22, 2020.

He was born in Boston to the late Gerald and Ruth (Kelly) McArdle. He was the loving husband of Evelyn M. (Mulvey) McArdle. He also leaves his sisters, Virginia McArdle of North Falmouth and Mary Lou McArdle of Watertown; his brothers-in-law Joseph M. Mulvey and his wife Janet of North Falmouth and Gerard “Jerry” Mulvey and his wife Susan of N. Quincy. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law Kathleen Aicardi of Norwell. He was also survived by his loving 11 nieces and nephews, 14 grand nieces and nephews, and 3 great nieces and nephew; as well as many extended family and friends.

Mr. McArdle worked in sales for Paine Furniture and was the top salesman for many years. He enjoyed the beach, golfing, gardening, reading and traveling. He loved to spend winters in Ft. Myers and planning trips for friends like their own personal tour guide. He also loved newspapers and the Irish sports page. He was always the first one to respond to the needs of others. Mr. McArdle had a wonderful personality, was good-natured and loved spending time with family and friends.

Services will be privately held. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, c/o St. Elizabeth Seton Church, PO Box 861, North Falmouth, MA 02556.

