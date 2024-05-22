John N. Bagen, 93

John Norman Bagen, age 93, a longtime resident of Quincy, formerly of Weymouth, died peacefully, Friday, May 17, 2024 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born in Quincy, to the late John L. and Ruth L. (Hagar) Bagen. Raised in Weymouth, he was a graduate of Weymouth High School, Class of 1949. He lived in Quincy for over seventy years. He was proud to acknowledge in his family’s history that his great grandfather, George O. Langley, was Quincy’s first Chief of Police.

He was employed for eighteen years with the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Department and was a former Deputy Sheriff. He later worked in support services before retiring in 2009. Previously, John had also worked for the former Duane Building and Wrecking Company in Quincy for thirty-four years.

John served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve in the 1950s.

John was an avid swimmer and walker and had been a member of the Quincy YMCA for sixty-five years, where he enjoyed many friendships.

Involved in civic and community affairs, he was a longtime active member and four-time President of the Weymouth Sons of Italy Lodge #278, where he served in various leadership positions and committees. He and his wife, Phyllis, were charter members of the Ward 2 Civic Association in Quincy Point.

He was also an active member of Saint Joseph Church in Quincy where he served as a lector and usher.

Most of all, John was dedicated to his family, especially to his grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandson.

Beloved husband for seventy-three years of Phyllis (Paluzzi) Bagen.

Devoted father of John F. Bagen and his wife Linda of Quincy, Richard J. Bagen and his wife Kathleen of Halifax, Patricia A. Finocchio and her husband Nicholas of Raynham, Lisa E. Sears and her husband Donald of Dennis, and the late Gregory N. Bagen.

John was the loving grandfather of seventeen, great grandfather of twenty, and great-great grandfather of one.

Dear brother of the late Jeanne Bagen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Joseph Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, May 29, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, on Tuesday, May 28, from 4 – 7 p.m. Interment, with military honors, at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in John’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Ashes to Honor by Veterans Collaborative at www.ashestohonor.org.

To leave the Bagen family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.