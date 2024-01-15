John Oliver “Jack” Fonseca, Jr., 74, of Quincy, formerly of Gloucester, died peacefully after a lengthy illness on January 8, 2024 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

He was born on March 25, 1949 and was the son of John O. Fonseca and Margaret T. Buckley Fonseca. Raised in Gloucester, he attended Gloucester schools and was a member of the ROTC. Jack graduated from Quincy High School and continued his education at Quincy Junior College where he earned his Associates Degree in Accounting.

He enjoyed playing basketball and hockey and was a skilled bowler and pool player, winning many tournaments.

A kind soul, Jack made friends wherever he went and will be missed by all who knew him.

He was the devoted brother to his sister Mary Ellen Fonseca Logan of Pembroke and the loving uncle of Nicole Logan Riley and her husband Paul Riley of Hanson and Jill Freedman and her husband Alan Freedman of Hanover. He was also the great uncle to Samuel Riley and James Riley of Hanson and Benjamin Freedman and Daniel Freedman of Hanover.

His graveside service will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 11 AM at Mount Benedict Cemetery at 409 Corey St., Boston.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Jack’s name to a charity of your choice.

See www.Keohane.com for online condolences and directions.