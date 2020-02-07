John P. Anwaye, 74, of Quincy, formerly of Cambridge, passed away February 5, 2020.

Loving husband of 12 years to Susan Anwaye of Weymouth. Dear father of Christine McGroder and her husband Dennis of Rockport, Laura Amaral and her husband Manny of Malden, and step-father of Virginia Tracey and her husband Justin of Florida and Joshua Clancy of Weymouth. Cherished grandfather of Angela, Anthony, Brendan, Ben, Kiley, Aoife and Eveleigh. Brother of the late Elizabeth Parks and brother-in-law of Wanda Getchell and her husband Larry Phillips of Newton. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and good friends.

Raised in Cambridge and a graduate of Cambridge Rindge & Latin School. He worked for 35 years with Polaroid Corp. where he was a talented and respected model maker until the time of Polaroid’s closure. After he continued to work as a machinist model maker for the medical device manufacturers in Southborough until finally retiring at age 62.

John enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. He loved his children and grandchildren and was always willing to help anyone in any way that he could. He loved to go camping in his fifth wheel camper, including some seasonal camping at Mile-Away Campground.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday February 11th from 5:00 to 6:30pm at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA in Quincy. Memorial Service will take place at 6:30pm at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel.

For more information and online condolences please visit hamellydon.com.