John P. Fennessy, 77

John P. “Jack” Fennessy, 77, of Boston passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

For many years he lived in Quincy where he was born, raised and educated. A Vietnam veteran, US Navy, Jack worked in heating, ventilation and air conditioning at MIT and Harvard University, as a 2nd class stationary engineer before retiring. His most memorable times were spent camping with his family at Blueberry Hill in Plymouth.

The beloved husband of Gail L. (Solsberg) Fennessy, to whom he was married for 50 years, Jack was the loving father of Sean C. Fennessy of Boston; dear grandfather of Oliver and Tallulah Fennessy of Taunton; brother of Kevin Fennessy of New Bedford, Daniel Dennis Fennessy of Clermont, FL, Michael Fennessy of Clermont, FL, Richard Fennessy of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Mary Ellen Fennessy of Haverhill and the late Patricia Callahan; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Sunday, February 2 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack’s memory may be made to the American Heart Assoc. 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451, heart.org or the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, cancer.org