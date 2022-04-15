John P. Gullins, of Quincy, died April 11, 2022.

John spent his life with family, friends and music. He played bass guitar in bands over the years. He loved to grow tomato plants and was a great cook. John loved a good party. John had an unforgettable way about him and will be missed and loved by all who knew him.

Son of the late Patrick and Lena (Cambria) Gullins. Former spouse and friend of Kathleen Gullins and Mary Bryant. Loving father of Heidi McLaughlin and her husband Justin of Scituate, Roxanne Gullins of Brockton, Krystal Gullins of Quincy, Robin Scrivano and her husband Damian of Cape Coral, FL, and Matthew Gullins and his wife Sam Flowers of Plymouth. Cherished brother of Linda Jablonski and her husband Bill of Braintree, Maryann Tulimieri-Bump and her husband Ted of Englewood, FL, and the late Patty Malloy-Gauthier, Joe Gullins, and Patrick Gullins. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A funeral home service will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

