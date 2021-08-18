John P. O’Hare, 66

John P. O’Hare passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 15, at age 66.

Raised and educated in Quincy. John enjoyed going to the Quincy Yacht Club, as he was a lifetime member. He also belonged to the Braintree Rifle and Pistol Club.

John was a retired meat cutter, he worked 20 years with Shaw’s Market, 17 years with Finlay’s Market and with Stop & Shop for 5 years.

John was the loving father of Christopher O’Hare (QFD) and his wife Kerri of Quincy, Steven O’Hare (QPD) and his wife Nicole of Quincy, and Elise Hamel of Quincy; devoted grandfather of Finnegan, Callum, Gavin, Declan, Ryan, Mason O’Hare, and Serena Crane; devoted brother of Patricia Sullivan of Naples, FL, Sandra O’Hare of North Attleboro, Maureen Goldie of Weymouth, Peter O’Hare (Ret. QFD) of Weymouth, Joseph O’Hare of Weymouth; survived by many nieces and nephews; former husband of Donna McCourt.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held Thursday, August 19, 4:00 to 8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Friday, August 20, 10:00AM there will be a funeral mass held at Holy Trinity Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church located at 1015 Sea St. Quincy. Friends and family are welcome to meet at the funeral home at 9:00AM Friday morning.

John gave blood on a regular basis until he was told he could not donate any longer for his own health. In his honor and in lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood to the Boston Children’s Hospital Blood Donor Center.