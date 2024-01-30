John R. “Burnsy” Burns, 62, of Quincy Point, died January 28, 2024.

Born and raised in Quincy Point, John was the eldest of three sons born to Linda (Luciani) and the late John R. Burns and a lifelong resident of the city. Following graduation from Quincy High School, Burnsy began his career in the construction trade as a member of the Boston Roofer’s Union Local #33. He also did side construction and roofing projects for many years. In recent years he worked for the New England Tank and Environmental company before retiring due to illness in 2021.

John will be remembered and loved for his infectious smile which was ever present even throughout his illness. He enjoyed socializing with friends and especially relished the times spent with his daughters and family. John was an avid bowler and belonged to leagues at both Timberlane’s and Olindy’s for many years. He also loved to dance and was crowned by his mother as the “Disco King.”

Survived by his loving mother Linda Burns Kowalski and her husband Paul of Florida. Beloved partner of nine years to Jayne Fitzgerald Nistad of Quincy. Devoted father of Jenna Burns, Emma Burns and Kristen Belleville and survived by his daughters’ mother, Carol. Cherished grandfather of Ella Belleville. Dear brother of Robert Burns and his wife Cindy of Randolph, Rick Burns of Weymouth and step-brother of Jeanine Mahoney. Uncle of Zachary and Jake Burns, Nicholas, Hannah and Brian Burns. Nephew of Kenneth “Lucky” Luciani of Quincy and his partner Stephanie, and Dennis Luciani Sr. of Quincy. Also survived by a large extended family and many dear friends, including Kristen Sheehan and best friend Ron Bonvie of Quincy.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend his visiting hours Thursday February 1, 2024 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Celebration of Life Friday, February 2 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a procession to Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy, for a graveside committal service.

In-lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in Johnny’s memory be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or online at www.oldcolonyhospice.org. Hospice workers are gifts from God. Thank you, Shelby and Felicia from Old Colony they were amazing care givers.

