John R. Keenan, 86

John R. “Beeka” Keenan, age 86, of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Seasons Hospice Milton Inpatient Center, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born in Buffalo, N.Y., raised and educated in Jamaica Plain. He had lived in Quincy for over sixty-five years.

Beeka was employed as a sheet metal worker for many years, and had worked at the former Fore River Shipyard in Quincy.

Beeka’s favorite pastime was playing dominoes and he loved challenging family and friends to play with him. He was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Beloved husband for sixty-five years of the late Irene F. (Smith) Keenan. Devoted father of Irene F. Lynch and her husband Kevin of Franklin, N.H., Maureen M. Lynch and her husband Dennis of Hingham, Kim M. Keenan Buckman and her husband Rob of Florida, Theresa A. Keenan-Vartanian and her husband Richard of Braintree, John R. Keenan and his wife Beth of Hanson, and James J. Keenan and his wife Lisa of Quincy. Loving grandfather of thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Cherished son of the late Mary E. Keenan.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, September 3, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Saturday, September 4, at 10 a.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in John’s memory may be made to the Seasons Hospice Foundation, 1 Edgewater Drive, Norwood, MA 02062 or seasonsfoundation.org/donate.

