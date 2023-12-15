John R. McCarthy, Jr., 93

John R. McCarthy, Jr., age 93, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, December 13, 2023 in the comfort of his home in Eastham, surrounded by his loving family.

John, fondly known as “Bunky”, was born in Boston, on September 23, 1930, to the late Johanna R. (Woodford) and John R. McCarthy, Sr. He grew up in a family of eight children and graduated from Dorchester High School, Class of 1948. He joined the Marine Corps just before his seventeenth birthday and served for nearly five years during the Korean conflict, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He returned and graduated from Boston State Teachers College, earned a Master’s degree at the University of Massachusetts Boston, and went on to teach for thirty-eight years in Weymouth, primarily as a high school guidance counselor. Upon retiring from teaching, he was employed by FEMA, responding to many disasters, including 9/11 in New York City and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. He was known for his resourcefulness and ingenuity, building by hand his Cape Cod home and two sailboats. His children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were his pride and joy who cherished his wit and tenacity. As he said at the end, “I hit the jackpot of life.” So did we.

Beloved husband for sixty-six years of Margaret M. “Peggy” (Wyse) McCarthy. He was a devoted caregiver to her as her memory has faded.

Devoted father of Maryann Verria and her husband Joe, Robert McCarthy and his wife Susie, Karen McCarthy and her husband Dan Kowal, John McCarthy and his wife Laura, and Daniel McCarthy and his wife Christi.

Loving grandfather of ten and great grandfather of nine.

He is survived by his sisters, Marylou and Sandra, and was predeceased by Helen, Josephine, Richard, David, and Dennis. John is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, December 20, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, December 21, at 10 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in John’s memory may be made to the Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation/VNA of Cape Cod Hospice, P.O. Box 370, Hyannis, MA 02601.

