John R. ‘Paul’ Smyth, Jr., 88

John R. “Paul” Smyth, Jr., age 88, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died, Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at home, in the arms of his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara L. (Calderara) Smyth.

Born in Braintree, on November 22, 1935, he was the loving son of the late Margaret Smyth. Paul was predeceased by his cherished sister, Isabel, and brother, Ronald.

After high school, Paul proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean conflict. He met the love of his life, Barbara, in 1957 and after marrying on his birthday in 1958, they settled in Quincy to raise their family. His career at GTE Government Systems began as a machinist, rising to divisional operations manager until his retirement in 1995.

Paul loved his home and kept a beautiful yard and garden. He and Barbara hosted wonderful cookouts and holiday gatherings for family and friends in their Quincy home. He loved a good road trip, a good book, and a good series on Netflix! He loved to golf with his sons and grandsons and his dear friends, Dave and Jack. He enjoyed Boston sports, especially family gatherings on “Football Sundays” to watch the New England Patriots. He was a great cook and enjoyed making ravioli and cappelletti for the holidays with his granddaughters. He was a man of faith and a compassionate caregiver.

Of all the joys in Paul’s life, the love of his family was his true passion. He adored and respected his wife, Barbara, immensely and their loving marriage was a true gift and exemplary example to their family. He was devoted to his children, and then to his grandchildren as well, cheering them all on and inspiring them all their lives. He taught them the value of being in a loving, loyal, and devoted family.

Devoted father of Sharon L. McGarty and her husband Michael, Paul J. Smyth, Lt., Braintree F.D. and his wife Barbie, Gary A. Smyth, Deputy Chief, Quincy F.D. and Annie Croft.

Loving and proud grandfather of Jennifer, Kevin, Greg and his wife Kirsten, Rebecca and her husband Andre, Amanda and her husband Keith, Brendan, Bridget, and Caroline, and overjoyed great grandfather of Sadie Smyth Devlin.

Much loved son-in-law of the late Guido and Mary (Biagini) Calderara.

He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful friends.

At the request of the family, funeral services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Memorial Contributions, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or www.dana-farber.org.

The family of Paul would like to thank the many wonderful people who have shown tremendous love, kindness, support, and compassion for their father and family, not only recently, but throughout their lives. They are truly grateful.

