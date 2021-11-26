John R. Prescott, 91

John R. “Bob” Prescott Jr., 91, of Quincy, died peacefully on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the VA Hospital in West Roxbury.

Born in Boston on December 8, 1929, he was the son of the late John R. and Helen F. (Farrell) Prescott. Bob was raised in Wollaston, attended local schools, and graduated from Quincy High School with the Class of 1947. After high school, Bob attended Joliet Junior College in Joliet, Ill., where he earned his associate degree.

Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army on February 14, 1951 and was honorably discharged on February 11, 1954; after serving his country during the Korean War, he later reenlisted in the U.S. Air Force on September 21, 1955, and was honorably discharged on September 20, 1959. Bob proudly served his country during the Vietnam War.

Bob was an electronics technician for many years. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years. Bob retired in 2012 at the age of 82. He was past commander of the George F. Bryan VFW Post 613.

Bob was the devoted uncle of David Prescott and his wife Sally of Lakeville, Daniel Prescott and his wife Debra of Bridgewater, Michael Prescott and his wife Erica of Brockton, the late Darlene McMakin and her surviving husband Gerry of Berkley, the late Donald Prescott, Jr., and the late Mark Prescott. He was the devoted great uncle of Shannon, Kristen, Kelly, Maryann, Alison, Danielle, David, Shawn, Brittany, Donald, Christopher, David, Justin, Nicole, and Nicholas. Bob was the loving brother of the late Donald Prescott, Sr. He is also survived by his dear friend Mary “Dolly” Colella of Quincy.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Services conclude with interment and military honors in Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or the charitable organization of one’s choice.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.