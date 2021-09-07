John Ridge of Quincy died Sept 1.

Retired BPD. Cherished husband of Deborah (Sullivan)Ridge of Quincy. John was loving father of Casey Ridge and her fiancé Keenum Staniszewski, Ashley Ridge and her fiancé Richard Zipata, John Ridge and Thomas Ridge all of Quincy. Grandfather of Nicholas, McKenzie and Nolan. Son of Celia Ridge of Quincy and the late John Ridge. Brother of Mary Catherine Lunt of Pembroke, Eileen Barbuto of Bridgewater, Celia Barton of Quincy, Patricia Sullivan of Quincy, William Ridge of Norton and Colleen Coughlin of Dorchester.

John was a remarkable Boston police officer for 35 years and a huge part of D.A.R.E. and other G.R.E.A.T. programs in Boston. He ran multiple youth service and sports programs for inner city kids and incorporated all he knew from multiple years of being an outstanding athlete himself.

John was also a devoted and loving husband to his wife Deborah who was the love of his life. He was an amazing and well-respected coach for all his children at Sacred Heart basketball, Quincy youth soccer and little league baseball for many years. He still somehow found the time to always put his children and grandchildren first no matter what. He went to great lengths to make sure they had everything they ever wanted and needed. He was a hero in so many ways.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10:30 am in the Sacred Heart Church, Quincy. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4-8 pm in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Burial will be private.