John S. ‘Jack’ Hirtle, 74

John S. “Jack” Hirtle, of Quincy, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 6, 2024. He was 74.

John was born in Weymouth on July 22, 1949 and was the son of the late John H. and Marjorie A. (Whelton) Hirtle. He was raised in Rockland, attended local schools, and attended Rockland High School. Later in life John earned his CDL license and drove tractor trailers until his retirement.

John (Jack) was the devoted father of Jaclyn Collings of Quincy, John Votta her partner from Norfolk. Father of Kimberly Joslyn and her husband Raymond of Rockland. He was the loving grandfather of Sarah Savoy and her husband Thomas of Rockland and Amanda Allen and her husband Thomas of West Bridgewater. He was the loving great grandfather of Vivian and Valerie Savoy, both of Rockland. John was the dear brother of Paula Hennessey and her late husband Paul of Quincy, Marie Fraser and her late husband Ernest of New Jersey, Tim Hirtle and his wife Lena of Texas, Peter Hirtle and his wife Ruth of Quincy, the late Kathy Cwik and her surviving husband Tom of Methuan, the late Barbara Bennett, and the late Kevin Hirtle. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, April 18, 2024, 9-11 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

His funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 11 a.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in John’s name to the charitable organization of one’s choice.

