John S. ‘Jack’ Isaac, 88

John S. “Jack” Isaac, age 88, of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, after a long illness, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, surrounded by his loving family.

Jack was born in Worcester, to the late Anthony J. and Mary N. (Nahas) Isaac. He was raised and educated in Quincy where he lived for most of his life. After attending Quincy schools, he enlisted and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict.

Jack married Helen M. Delorey of Quincy on Nov. 14, 1952. Early in their marriage they lived in Florida eventually returning to Rockland where they resided for several years. Jack and his family eventually settled in Quincy where they raised six children.

Jack was a plumber and life member of Local 12. He was involved in community affairs and helped prepare meals for the homeless in Boston with the Stone Soup Society in the 1970s.

He was a well-informed “idea man.” Jack was a prolific opinion letter writer. In 2009, he was celebrated along with hundreds of others by the Patriot Ledger as a member of the “Quill Brigade.” Jack also made contributions to the Quincy Sun.

Most of all, Jack was devoted to his family, especially his children and grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for sixty-nine years of Helen M. (Delorey) Isaac.

Devoted father of Deborah M. Curran and her husband Joseph of Weymouth, Jack “Jackie” Isaac of Quincy, Mary Ryan and her husband Edward “Eddie” of Hanover, Jerry Isaac of Quincy, the late Anthony “Tony” Isaac and his surviving wife Margie of Weymouth, and the late Richard S. “Richie” Isaac.

Loving “Gido” of twelve and great-grandfather of thirteen.

Brother-in-law of Linda (Delorey) Johnson and the late Richard “Dickie” Delorey.

Jack is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Jack’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.