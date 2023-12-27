John “Scotty” MacLean passed away peacefully with family by his side on Dec. 20, 2023.

Scotty, as John was affectionately known, was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and a retired Ironworker for Local 7. The role that Scotty was most proud of in his life was that of “Papa”. His grandchildren, Aidan, Peyton, Luke, Brody, Chase and Brooklyn brought him so much joy and happiness and he was happy to talk about them to everybody, and he will be greatly missed by them.

John was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Linda MacLean. After his wife’s passing all John wanted was to be with her again in heaven making apple pies. The family takes comfort in knowing that they are together again and watching over them.

John is also survived by his daughter Stacey Mordas and her husband David of Quincy, his daughter Elizabeth Noonan and her husband Michael of Hanover. He is also survived by his brother, Thomas MacLean and his sisters, Anna Knights, Martha Curtis, and Roberta MacLean. He is predeceased by his parents, Donald and Martha MacLean, his brother Donald MacLean and his sister Elizabeth McLean. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Relatives and family are respectfully invited to greet the family during visiting hours on Thursday from 10 a.m. – noon at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA. Funeral services will be celebrated immediately after the viewing at noon on Thursday in the Keohane Funeral Home. The burial is in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, MA immediately following the Funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org). Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.