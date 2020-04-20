John Sugrue of Quincy passed away on April 15, 2020 after a brief illness at South Shore Hospital. He is predeceased by his wife Mary (Foley) Sugrue who passed in 2017.

He was born in Glenbeigh, County Kerry, Ireland on September 29, 1937, and was the son of the late James Sugrue and the late Sheila (McCarthy) Sugrue. He was raised in Glenbeigh and grew up their learning a love for fishing on Dingle Bay. He immigrated to Boston in 1964. John was a proud member of the Local 223 laborer’s union. He was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Quincy.

John will be remembered for his warm and friendly nature and for his Irish wit. He always had a joke or story for any situation. He loved his Irish culture and enjoyed the old Irish dances and Irish music. He also enjoyed Gaelic sports but his favorite was Irish football and supporting his Kerry Team. He would travel back to Ireland almost yearly. He also frequently traveled to Maine, New Hampshire and Florida. Most important to John was his cherished grandchildren of Emily, Aiden, Ava, Patrick, Connor, and John. He loved spending time with them and being involved in their lives.

Loving father of James Sugrue of Hingham, Sean Sugrue and his wife Jill of Weymouth, and Michael Sugrue and his wife Jill of West Roxbury. Cherished brother of Patrick and James Sugrue of Ireland, and the late Frances Harris, Michael Sugrue, and Mary Connor. John is also survived by many life long friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be private and he will be laid to rest with his beloved Mary.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s memory to St. Joseph’s Parish, 550 Washington St., Quincy, MA 02169.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.