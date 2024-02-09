John T. LaBelle, Sr., 87

John T. “Jack” LaBelle, Sr., age 87, a longtime resident of Braintree, died peacefully, Tuesday, February 6, 2024 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born in Lowell, to the late Mary and Theodore LaBelle. He was raised and educated in Dorchester and Quincy. He lived in Braintree for sixty years, previously in Quincy.

Jack was proud to have served in the United States Army during the early 1960s.

He began his career as a meat cutter working on Southampton Street in Boston. He went to work as a maintenance technician for Stone & Webster for many years. He was known for his strong work ethic.

Jack was an avid fisherman. He also enjoyed working in his yard and tending to his vegetable garden. Most of all, he was devoted to his family, especially his wife, children, and grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with them.

Beloved husband for sixty years of Marcia C. (Duffy) LaBelle.

Devoted father of John T. LaBelle, Jr. of Braintree, Dr. Arthur J. LaBelle of Utah, and Kathleen A. Pollara of Braintree.

Loving grandfather of Dante and Devin LaBelle, Lauren and Julia Pollara.

The last of four siblings, he was predeceased by Albert LaBelle and his late wife Carol, Theodore LaBelle and his late wife Theresa, and Mary Knoll and her late husband Arthur.

Jack is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, on Saturday, February 17, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Inurnment, with military honors, to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to Caring For A Cure, MGH Development Office, Attn: Caring For A Cure, 125 Nashua Street, Boston, MA 02114, or by visiting https://www.massgeneral.org/cancer-center/everyday-amazing/caring-for-a-cure.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.