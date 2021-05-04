John T. Magraw, 45

John Thomas Magraw, age 45, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton.

Born in Norwood on March 18, 1976, he was the son of David G. and Nancy B. (Marsh) Magraw. He was raised in Walpole, where he graduated from Walpole High School with the Class of 1994. John continued his education at Sewanee, The University of the South, in Tennessee, earning his bachelor’s degree in 1998. Subsequently, John enrolled in a master’s degree program at Babson College, graduating with the MBA class of 2003.

John gave the corporate financial world a try but quickly decided his immense drive and work ethic would be better spent (and valued) if he worked for himself. Without a single look back, John eagerly left the office world, taking a franchise opportunity with Quizno’s Sub Sandwich Shops and opened a location in Quincy. After a lengthy struggle with the franchise parent company, John boldly declared himself free from their restraints and (wittingly) founded Unchained Pizza. John grew his business, opening another shop in Dorchester, but his heart always remained in his Quincy location. He was known in the City of Quincy for his wonderful generosity, supporting the local youth sports programs and dance studios.

When John wasn’t hard at work, he loved attending concerts and sporting events with his family and friends. He was an avid fan of the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, ensuring he was at all of their local shows, as well as Guns N‘ Roses when they were in town. His favorite hometown team was easily the Boston Red Sox, and as a years-long season ticket holder, he loved spending the afternoon or evening at Fenway Park, cheering from the stands. (A close second was the Patriots, and it would be safe to say John enjoyed many a tailgate party before heading in to cheer on the team). Another of John’s true loves was his beloved dog, Piper (a rescue). Those who met Piper were as quickly smitten with her as John was, and it was no surprise he and Piper were inseparable. Also, his beloved cat Linksy, that John rescued years ago from a parking lot as a feral kitten.

John loved adventure, and anyone who accompanied him was usually in for an adventure as well, be it on a trip, to an event, or even as a passenger in his car. When it came to adventure, if John wasn’t the first person to think of it, he was the first person you went to, to ask if he was up for it (and of course; he was always up for it). His quick, pure, and genuine laugh was infectious to everyone around him.

Devoted son of David G. Magraw of Norfolk and the late Nancy B. (Marsh) Magraw. Loving brother of David E. Magraw of Walpole and William D. Magraw and his longtime partner, Tara, and her son Alden, of Norton. Cherished uncle of Samantha Magraw and (godchild) Zachary Magraw. Beloved nephew of Anna Lizier and her husband, Dennis, of Atkinson, New Hampshire, Harold Brown and his wife, Sally, of Alaska. John loved all of his cousins, Christian, Majken, Steffen, Molly and Katy. Also survived by his godchild, Shea Lacana, his best friend Nicole Abril of Quincy, as well as countless friends.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend John’s Life Celebration on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 4 to 8 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole.

As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, John’s family has decided that his funeral service and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MSPCA, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130 or at mspca.org.