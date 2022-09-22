John T. Slomkowski, 71

John T. Slomkowski of Pawtucket, RI, formerly of Braintree, MA and Quincy, MA, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He was 71.

He was born in Quincy, MA to Olga (Lemanski) and Thaddeus Slomkowski. John grew up in Quincy and went to Boston College High School. He attended Boston University and then went on to work as an accountant with the Marriot Hotels. Later he worked as a chauffeur.

John loved anything having to do with automobiles and an amazing sense of direction. You could call him lost in Boston and he would be able to provide step by step directions to wherever you needed to be.

He was also a history buff and had a wealth of knowledge and facts, that he loved to share with his kids and grandkids. He valued time with family and friends above all else. He loved road trips, cooking, entertaining and fishing. He also spent a lot of time gardening both flowers and vegetables. He had a knack for making the yard ook picture perfect. John was selfless, and thoughtful. He would help anyone in need if he could, and he taught this compassion to his family. He put so much energy, time, love and thought into buying presents for loved ones. He always found the perfect gift. John always found a reason to laugh and had a great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Devoted father of Catherine Slomkowski of Milford, MA and Andrea Slomkowski of Providence, RI. Loving brother of Christine Barney, Johanne Haigney, Victoria Devlin, and the late Barbara DiMarino. Cherished grandfather of Camille, Jake, Michael, Pierce and a granddaughter who is on the way. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the graveside service, which will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Blue Hill Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements by the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.