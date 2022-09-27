John T. Sullivan, 94

John T. “Sully” Sullivan, of Hingham, formerly of Quincy and Braintree, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. He was 94.

Born in Quincy on May 5, 1928, he was the son of the late John P. and Marguerite (Reardon) Sullivan. Sully graduated from Braintree High School with the Class of 1946. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy on Feb. 18, 1946, and proudly served his country during WWII. Sully was honorably discharged on Dec. 18, 1947. Following his time in the service, Sully often joked that his college years were earned through the School of Hard Knocks. Sully’s career was in the construction industry, and he was employed by Boston Sand and Gravel for over forty years. Sully drove a concrete mixer, and enjoyed his work, along with the relationships he built throughout the years.

Sully was a member of the Bare Cove Power Squadron for ten years and served as Commander from 1977 through 1978. He was a member of the Quincy Elks and in 1985, became a member of the Weymouth Elks Lodge. He enjoyed photography and belonged to the South Shore Camera Club. Sully was an accomplished pool player, enjoyed golf, annual sailing adventures with friends, and loved traveling with his wife Geri to destinations in the United States, Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean. For the past fourteen months, Sully resided at the Allerton House in Hingham where he developed many new relationships, enjoyed outings and activities, especially those related to music and trivia.

Sully’s life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continue through his family. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Sully was the beloved husband of the late Geraldine A. “Geri” (Sibella) Sullivan, who died in 2018. The two shared 62 years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Shawn P. Sullivan and his wife Andrea of Hingham and James J. Sullivan of California. John was the loving grandfather of Joseph Sullivan of Hingham, Margaret, Charles and Hannah Sullivan, all of Piedmont, California. He was the dear brother of Maryann Carlos of Quincy, and is also survived by a loving niece, nephews, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, 3-7 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Paul’s Church, Hingham at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with military honors and interment on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at 1:30 PM in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

Due to floral restrictions at the cemetery, memorial contributions may be sent in John’s name to Norwell Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.