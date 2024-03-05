John T. Willis, 57

John T. Willis, age 57, of Quincy, passed away, Saturday, March 2, 2024.

John was born in Boston, on May 3, 1966. Raised and educated in Dedham, he was a graduate of Dedham High School, Class of 1984.

John was loved by many and will be missed by more.

John is survived by his daughter, Nicole, her husband Mark, their son, Miles, and Nicole’s mother, Susan Willis.

John is survived by his son, John T. “JT” Willis, and JT’s mother, Christy Hartford.

Son of George J. Willis and his wife Suzanne of Norfolk, and the late Helen A. (Manning) Alibrandi.

Brother of Joanne McCarthy of North Attleboro, Susan Jacobson and her husband Bruce of Norfolk, and his best friend and lifeline, George Willis, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Braintree.

Uncle of Mac Jacobson and his wife Alyssa of Braintree, Brian Willis and his wife Eileen of Quincy, Kayla McCarthy of Cumberland, R.I., Alyssa Willis of Braintree, Kathryn and Gregory Jacobson of Norfolk, and Derek McCarthy of North Attleboro.

Brother-in-law of Kevin McCarthy of Dedham.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, March 8, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. At the request of the family, funeral services and interment will take place privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to an organization John felt strongly about, the Bubba Strong Charitable Fund, 16 Stop River Road, Norfolk, MA 02056 or www.bubbastrong.com.

