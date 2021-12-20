John Ventresca, 97

John Ventresca, age 97, of Quincy, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully, Friday, December 17, 2021 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born in Pettorano sul Gizio, Abruzzo, Italy, to the late Frank and Anna (Romagnola) Ventresca. He immigrated to the United States in 1939 at the age of fifteen, arriving in New York City where he was educated. He had lived in Quincy for twenty-two years, previously in Braintree for twenty-five years.

John was proud to have served as a sergeant in the United States Army during World War II.

He was employed as a labor foreman in the construction industry for over fifty years. John worked for various companies, including the Gilbane Building Company and J.F. White Contracting Company. He had been retired for many years.

John enjoyed playing poker with his friends at 1000 Southern Artery. He also enjoyed trips to Twin River, Foxwoods, and Las Vegas.

He was dedicated to his family and enjoyed supporting the many activities and accomplishments of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Beloved husband for seventy-two years of Mafalda M. “Muffie” (DiFederico) Ventresca. Devoted father of Michael J. Ventresca and his wife Madeline of Braintree, Maryann Rowsell of Arlington and her late husband William. Loving grandfather of Kellie Perniola and her husband Domenic of Norwell, Christine Ventresca of Braintree, William Rowsell and his wife Stephanie of Wilmington, and Vanessa Rowsell of Arlington. Cherished great-grandfather of Domenic, Olivia, Nicholas, Joseph, Mason, William, and Adriana.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, December 21, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. The family requests that those visiting wear a mask or face covering. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 22, at 10:30 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in John’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

