John W. ‘Butch’ Mahoney, 84

John William “Butch” Mahoney, of Quincy, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was 84.

Born in Wakefield on June 11, 1936, he was the son of Irish immigrants. The late Daniel J. and Bridget (Linehan) Mahoney both of Blarney, Co. Cork Ireland. His family moved to North Quincy shortly after Pearl Harbor. He attended Francis Parker elementary school for his first 6 years and graduated from North Quincy High School with the Class of 1954. During high school, Butch enlisted into the United States Marine Corps Reserve and proudly served his country during the Korean War. Butch was honorably discharged on September 8, 1954 and then enlisted into the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1956. Butch was honored and privileged to service his country and took great pride in being a serviceman.

After serving his country he worked at various jobs as well as playing Semi-Pro football. Playing for teams such as Boston Sweepers, Quincy/Lowell Giants, Weymouth Town Team, Quincy Morrissette club. It was here he’d meet his longtime dear friend who played a key role in his football career Gayton Salvucci. Gayton was not only a college football coach but also a college/professional football scout. This is where Butch received a Full football scholarship with the military assistance through the GI-bill. His love for the game continued, he was drafted by the Boston Patriots in 1961. Circumstances arose and instead of traveling to Denver to play professionally, Butch decided to stay in the Quincy area where he would raise his family and begin his teaching career.

There’s no stopping Butch now. He loved learning and helping people. After a brief time in Boston a position opened in Scituate that included a coaching position. While coaching in Scituate he played a key role in helping Scituate’s own Bruce Laird, not only with his college scholarship but also with being drafted by the Baltimore Colts in 1972. It was the late 60’s that his next passion would begin it’s development. The Vietnam War, protests, sex, drugs & rock roll would usher in a deep concern and passion for the younger generation. It was in 1972 he would start his next phase of his career as the Social Health Coordinator for the City of Quincy. It was here he would begin to equip himself. He went on to receive his Masters Degree at State College at Boston , and Postgraduate at the Yale University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry. During his career Butch was instrumental in starting many programs that would help struggling individuals; Survival (drug rehabilitation program), Home for Boys, Home for Girls, first methadone clinic in the city of Quincy, Executive Director & Co. Founder of South Shore Boxing Club are just a few.

Butch wore many hats and had his hands in many projects throughout the community. Licensed Social Worker, Chairman Quincy Youth, President & Board of Director South Shore Council on Alcoholism, Deputy Sheriff Norfolk County, Special Constable Quincy Police Dept. BodyGuard to King Hussein of Jordan and his family.

Butch loved helping and honoring veterans. He raised money and designed the Korean War Memorial located at the Veterans Stadium in Quincy. He arranged and took World War II veterans to Normandy France on the 60th anniversary of the Normandy invasion. During his visit Butch had designed and built grave markers that he would place on the soldiers graves that lost their lives in France.

Butch was known for loving football, living life to the fullest, his love for the game allowed him the privilege to be inducted into North Quincy High School’s hall of fame, AIC’s all time hall of fame players and even his semi pro Football experience brought him to be inducted into the Semi Pro football’s hall of fame. Learning new hobbies such as making wine, scuba diving, cooking and carving and of course he loved his heritage. He was proud to be Irish and traveled back to Ireland many times and brought many family members here to meet the American side. Butch stayed active his whole life, whether it was jogging, golfing, playing pool or cards but most importantly Butch loved his family and his extended family.

Butch was the beloved husband of the late Ruth L. (LeBaron) Mahoney, who died on Nov. 4, 2020. The two shared 62 loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Daniel E. Mahoney and his wife Kathleen of Pembroke and Susan A. McCormack and her husband Robert of Weymouth.

Butch was the loving grandfather of Justin Mahoney and his wife Jennifer of New Mexico, Lucas Gregory and his wife Melissa of Quincy, the late John P. Mahoney who died in 2015, Daniel Mahoney Jr. of Vermont, Kristina Storer and her fiancé Jon Costanza of Bellingham, Brianna Benjamin and her husband Sekou of North Carolina and William Storer of Indiana. He was the loving great grandfather of Bradley Jackson of Whitman, Thomas and Sophia Mahoney, both of New Mexico, Kali Thompson of Gloucester and Omari Benjamin of North Carolina.

Butch was the dear brother of Brian Mahoney and his wife Rosemarie longtime residents of Quincy and now Marshfield. Brother to predeceased sister Mary Reardon and predeceased brother in law Richard, brother to predeceased Daniel J. and his predeceased wife Alma of Braintree, predeceased brother Ronald and also predeceased brother Kevin and significant other predeceased Dorothy Jackson all of Quincy, and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. As well as relatives from Ireland and England.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St., Quincy, at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with interment and military honors in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Butch’s name to the Quincy Veterans Association.

Family and friends may offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.