John Wilkins of Quincy, formerly of Beverly, passed away peacefully December 10, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.

He was the beloved husband of Linda (Fitzpatrick) Wilkins of Quincy with whom he shared 23 years of marriage. He leaves his sons Chad Wilkins and wife Kim of Lynn and John Wilkins and partner Julie Dragone of Hanson. He also leaves grandchildren Bryan, James, and Amanda of Lynn and Weston of Hanson.

John loved music and was a big part of the Beverly Crusaders and Cardinals marching band in his youth. He loved playing guitar and listening to all types of music. John enjoyed fishing and spending time at the beach.

John was predeceased by his parents Russell and Adeline (Santisi) Wilkins. He leaves behind siblings Wayne and Kathy Wilkins of Lynn, Laurie Gagnon of Salem, Marcia and Wayne Masse of Haverhill, and Stephen and Janice Wilkins of Salem NH. John leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.

