John Wipfler, Jr., 79

John “Jack” Wipfler, Jr. aged 79, formally of Quincy and Hingham, was born on December 14, 1941 and raised in North Quincy. He died with family at his side in his home in Plymouth on March 2, 2021.

He was the son of the late John F. Sr. and Marjorie (Panton) Wipfler. He was the loving spouse for 51 years of Bernice (Cleary) Wipfler; the father of John F. III and his wife Teresa of Plymouth; Eric L. Wipfler; Mark J. Wipfler and his wife Laura of Hanover and Caitlin (Wipfler) Woods and her husband Michael, of Plymouth. He is also the proud grandfather of Jake and Delaney Wipfler; Amelia and Clara Wipfler; and Daniel and Andrew Woods. His love for his family grew as he was thrilled to have Zackary McDonald and Katlyn Salerno call him by his distinct name of Papa. He is also survived by his loving sister Linda L. Boisvert of Braintree; his brother-in-law Robert W. Cleary, who was more a brother to him; his aunt Patricia MacDonald; and his many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Wipfler will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, love of family, often outrageous sense of humor, and more importantly the joy and love he extended towards everyone who knew him. He will be sorely missed.

Mr. Wipfler and his many friends traditionally attended the annual Thanksgiving Day football games between North Quincy and Quincy high schools, until a new tradition began as he became a hockey coach for his own children as well as attending their many different sports and dance recitals. He was fortunate to retire at a young age by selling his transportation business.

After 25 years in Hingham, he moved to Plymouth, a town he loved since he was a young child spending entire summers there with his parents, grandparents, many aunts, uncles and their children. Lately his time was spent cheering for his beloved grandchildren in their many diverse activities and spending happy years at flea markets on the Cape.

Mr. Wipfler was honorably discharged from the National Guard when his heart disease was discovered, however, he was never one to let it interfere with accomplishing a full and happy life.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 7, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock Street.

A private Funeral Mass of Celebration of his life will be arranged at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360.