Joseph A. Brill, 66

Joseph A. “Joe” Brill passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at the age of 66.

Raised in Houghs Neck, Quincy. Graduate of Quincy High, Class of 1974. Joe was a United States Navy veteran. Retired from Delta Airline after 30 years, also retired from the Mass State Lottery and was currently working as a liaison/manager for the Quincy Parks Dept.

Joe lived a life of giving back. He was commander of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 294, financial officer for Morrisette Post and assistant chaplain of the Quincy Veterans Council. He took pride in helping veterans. A few things close to his heart he was the observance of Flags at Veterans Island in Fort Square, Harvey’s Saltwater Fishing Club Vets Day and so much more.

Joe was the biggest Red Sox fan and was well known and loved by everyone at Fenway, where he has attended more games than you can imagine. He suffered a massive heart attack at Fenway in September 2013 and then threw out the first pitch almost a year to the day later. Joe would always thank the first responders who saved his life.

Joe dedicated many years to coaching and mentoring many kids throughout Little League and many organizations in the City of Quincy. To say that he loved his city was in understatement. Joe would light up a room and had a presence like no other, his smile and quirky, corny jokes will be missed.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife Theresa M. Brill; loving father to Victoria Brill of Albany, NY and Andrew Panagraze of Holbrook. Joseph is also survived by his parents Robert P. Brill Sr. and Clementine DeAngelis of Houghs Neck; Brother of Donna Rowan of Quincy, Richard Brill of Quincy, Catherine Brill of Braintree, and the late John F. and Robert P. Brill; Also survived by his loving nieces and nephew, Amanda Rowan, Sara Al-Janabi and Adam Al-Janabi.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Sunday, December 5th from 2:00-6:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm Street, Quincy Center. On Monday there will be a Mass at 10:00AM at Holy Trinity Parish Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Quincy. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in Quincy.

The family asks that masks please be worn. Masks will be provided.

In Joe’s memory, donations can be made to Quincy Veteran Services, 24 High School Ave, Quincy, MA 02169 or the American Heart Association at heart.org.