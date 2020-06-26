Joseph A. Fitzgerald III, 73

Joseph A. FitzGerald III, age 73, of Quincy died suddenly June 22 at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Born in Dorchester, he was raised in Mattapan and graduated from Christopher Columbus High School and UMass Boston. Mr. Fitzgerald worked for many years as a foreman for Turner Construction before retiring. Harness racing was his passion and he wrote about his favorite sport in many worldwide periodicals. He was also known as “Over Trick” in the Boston Globe comment section where he was recognized for his sense of humor and tongue and cheek remarks.

Dear friend Mary Ellen Manning of Norwood. Brother of Nancy Papy of Virginia Beach. Also survived by 3 nieces, many cousins and a close circle of friends.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a private funeral and burial will be held at Milton Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the MSPCA at mspca.org.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, Milton.