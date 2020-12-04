Joseph B. McGillicuddy, a lifelong Quincy resident, passed away peacefully Nov 21.

Cherished husband of Claire (Shannon) McGillicuddy. Loving father of Joseph and his wife Judy of Quincy, Sheila of Whitman, Michael and his wife Linda, Mark and his wife Kathleen all of Quincy, Peter and his wife Kristin of Sandwich. Beloved grandfather of Kelley, Keith, Joseph, Anna, Thomas, Bryan, James, Grace and Brendan. Sister of Corrine Higgins of Scituate and Frances Duggan of Quincy.

Veteran of U.S. Air Force.

Due to current health conditions, funeral services were private.

Interment at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For online condolences please visit hamellydon.com.

Memorial donations may be made to Standish Village Activities Dept., 1190 Adams St., Dorchester, MA 02124.

“Just a good guy.”