Joseph E. Duffy

Joseph Emmett Duffy, in Quincy, formerly of Westwood, Dorchester, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and P.E.I., Canada, died April 15, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Josephine M. (MacVarish) Duffy. Loving father of John E. and his wife Mary A. Duffy of Marshfield and Joseph W. and his wife Barbara A. Duffy of Norwell. Devoted “Grampy” of Meghan and her husband Adam Grier, Brett and his wife Samantha Duffy, Terri Duffy, Trevor Duffy, Garrett Duffy, and Kellie Duffy. Great-Grampy of Travis, Colton, Maggie, and Brodey Grier, Jordan and Owen Duffy. Brother of Elizabeth Carmichael of Toronto, Ernest Duffy of Ontario, and the late John Duffy, Marie Callahan, Morris Duffy, and Reginald Duffy. Survived by several nieces and nephews.

Joe was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army. He was the founder of Duffy Roofing Company Inc. in Dorchester. His lifelong devotions were to his family and his business.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at dav.org.

A private committal service will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

Funeral arrangements were made by the James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home, Dorchester.